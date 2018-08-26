Authorities arrested at least 15 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Broderick Adams, 57, 2350 Park Place Drive, Gretna, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, and reckless operation.
- Dedrick Bassett, 40, 2228 S. Burnside Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license required, no liability insurance, and equipment violation.
- Wyatt Boothe, 22, 4134 Dunbarton Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and hit and run.
- Tilelia Butler, 36, 11021 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage, and operating a vehicle while under suspension.
- Luis Colaj, 32, 1516 N. Harco Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not in possession, license plate switched, and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Damon Duhon, 49, 3945 Strand Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, obstruction of a highway, and improper lane usage.
- Chad Graves, 42, 3535 Adams Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Christopher Harrison, 33, 9326 Bedford, Mer Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, license plate required, insurance required and reckless operation.
- Russell Neal, 24, 18172 Fountain Hill, Prairieville, first-offense DWI.
- Michelle Pourciau, 25, 12991 Slope Oak Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and following too close.
- Timothy Rogers, 32, 2744 Iberia St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to maintain control.
- Frank Stafford, 37, 333 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Efrain Valdez, 33, 2019 Mariner Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, one-way street violation, and driver's license required or expired.
- Jared Viola, 19, 58 Dianne Drive, St. Rose, underage driving under the influence and failure to maintain control.
- Christopher Williams, 25, 1331 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, and driver's license suspended or revoked.