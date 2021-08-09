A fire at a duplex in an area off Gardere Lane left a family of nine displaced Sunday night, according to the St. George Fire Department.
SGFD arrived at the fire at about 6:20 p.m. at the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue, where smoke erupted from the rear corner of the building. By 7:15 p.m., the fire was under control, though the duplex suffered extensive damage, said SGFD.
Fire investigators said the fire started in the attic and was caused by electrical arcing. A family of five adults and four children, including 4-month-old twins, were displaced, said SGFD.
The Red Cross was called to help the family.