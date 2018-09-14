An 18-wheeler and a school bus crashed in Livingston Parish Friday morning, sending at least one child to the hospital, said State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but three children were on the bus at the time of the crash, including the one who went to the hospital, Lee said. Florida Boulevard near South Satsuma Road was closed because of the crash.
Images shared by the Louisiana State Police showed the bus and the truck on the shoulder of the road. The rear of the bus was crumpled with significant damage up to the back tires. One image showed the truck engulfed in flames. Another image showed the truck after the flames had been extinguished.
Congestion is minimal, but officials with the Livingston Sheriff's Office urged motorists to avoid the area.
Check back for updates.