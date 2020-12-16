In a year marked by an increase in domestic violence deaths and incidents across East Baton Rouge Parish, local deputies conducted a donation drive to support survivors during the holidays.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office General Investigations and the Domestic Violence Unit organized the drive to both collect supplies and raise awareness for the IRIS Domestic Violence Center, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
IRIS, which provides emergency housing and other services for victims of domestic violence, recently unveiled a new shelter in Baton Rouge to serve families in a seven-parish area in and around Baton Rouge.
Deputies donated laundry baskets piled with clothing, household items, children’s toys and hygiene products, she said. The goal of the donations is to provide some comfort to recently uprooted families staying at the shelter and attempting to transition out of abusive situations.
It has been a particularly violent year for domestic incidents and deaths in the parish, according to public officials. Experts warned in the first months of 2020 that the coronavirus pandemic could trap victims at home with their abusers, potentially exacerbating existing abuse.
The uptick in deaths related to domestic violence has confirmed this fear and left officials wondering how best to help victims most at risk.
Detectives, the Special Community Anti-Crime Team and the Community Policing Unit delivered the donations on Tuesday, Hicks said.
“I’m so proud of the overwhelming response of donations from our office," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We hope that we can help encourage, protect and instill hope in victims of domestic violence.”
For more information about the IRIS Domestic Violence Center, visit www.stopdv.org.