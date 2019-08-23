In the wake of an LSU student's death while walking near campus, the City-Parish is working to make the area safer for both pedestrians and drivers.
Sophomore Sarah James, 19, was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street near the Tigerland area on Nicholson Drive late at night in mid-July.
Now, the city-parish plans to add two new street lights and update an existing light at the intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bob Pettit Boulevard, according to City-Parish spokesman Mark Armstrong. The intersection is right by the strip of Tigerland bars frequented by LSU students.
The request has been submitted to the DOTD and Entergy. Armstrong said more lighting would make the area more visible and therefore safer.