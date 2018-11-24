Police have arrested a Baton Rouge man in relation to a bizarre call where a resident says she came home to find about 10 strangers inside her apartment.
Jonathan Gayton, 32, was arrested Friday night for the incident at 6515 Hanks Drive in Baton Rouge -- Suburban Apartments Inc -- earlier in the night.
The victim said she and two other people left the apartment building to go to the corner store and when they came back around 5:15 p.m., she opened the door to see about 10 strangers inside.
She said an unknown person pepper sprayed her in the face, and the people began running from the apartment. She said it appeared the people got into her home through an unlocked rear door.
Police noted in Gayton's arresting document that they had been to that particular apartment complex multiple times Friday responding to complaints of two families fighting with each other, but the documents don't specify whether those two families were involved in the incident in which Grayton is accused.
The victims reportedly told police that Gayton -- also a resident of that complex -- was one of the people inside the apartment, and he struck both a male and female victim in the face with his fist. The remaining suspects fled before they could be identified.
Gayton denied the accusation, and said he didn't understand why he was being arrested, according to his report.
He was booked into parish prison Friday and arrested for one count of home invasion.