A head-on collision in Baton Rouge after a suspected drunken driver got on Interstate 110 in the wrong direction early Sunday morning left one victim severely burned, police said.
The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. on South I-110, according to an affidavit for the arrest of Elvis Mendoza, 21, of Baton Rouge.
A victim in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital after the person’s car “erupted into fire and flames,” the report said. It said that driver suffered severe burns to both arms.
Mendoza, of 9692 Breeden Dr., was driving north in the southbound lanes when he collided with the victim's vehicle, the report said. Officers observed Mendoza had red eyes, poor balance and slurred speech, the affidavit said.
The accused had a .196 percent blood-alcohol content on a Breathalyzer test, police said. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
Mendoza denied consuming alcohol, the report said. He was booked on counts of first offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, driving over a median and reckless operation.