Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Donny Cavalier, 35, 12609 Ireland Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and speeding.
- Brian Coleman, 40, 10024 Beta Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and failure to use turn signal.
- Juliana Doub, 20, 1334 Chippenham Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and headlights required.
- Bometrica Stewart, 30, 4548 Tigerland Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and improper lane usage.