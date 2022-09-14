A Baton Rouge physical therapist accused of sexually abusing clients for years admitted to breaking the law but will avoid prison under a deal with prosecutors, concluding a case that brought scrutiny to how Louisiana regulates physical therapy businesses and those who run them.
Philippe Veeters, 58, pleaded guilty Monday to six counts of second degree battery after initially facing charges of sexual battery, court records show. He must serve three years’ probation and adhere to over a dozen terms listed in his plea agreement, including that he never again work in physical therapy or any other patient-facing field, have no contact with victims and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation.
Some of the women who suffered abuse at Veeters' hands would have preferred a harsher sentence — possibly one including jail time or admission to sex crimes, said 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore. But, because the deal spares victims from testifying at trial, Moore called it a successful outcome of a years-long legal process for the women, their families and the medical community.
"It’s kind of a bittersweet resolution," Moore said. "However, based on where we were, I think this was a reasonable one."
“This case was built around the dogged determination of the survivors of this person’s actions,” he continued. “They were put in a very bad situation where they were in need of treatment and went to someone they respected and trusted. ...They went to him for a particular type of suffering they had, and were given treatment that was totally inappropriate."
Veeters' attorney, Samantha P. Griffin, did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.
Two women initially came forward accusing Veeters of abuse. Reports of those allegations drew attention of other survivors, Moore said.
A total of at least nine women ultimately came forward in 2018 and 2019 to accuse Veeters, then a co-owner and physical therapist at Dutch Physical Therapy, of sexually abusing them during patient visits. He was arrested three times in 2019 following multiple accusations and investigations by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple women described in arrest warrants how they sought treatment from Veeters for issues like back or upper body pain. But in their appointments, he would touch them inappropriately, according to the arrest documents. The women said Veeters did not wear gloves when he directly touched their skin and had no other medical professional in the room — violations of physical therapy best practices, according to arrest documents.
The allegations initially earned Veeters a nine-month suspension of his physical therapy license, handed down in 2018 by the Louisiana Physical Therapy Board after the panel investigated the first allegations against him, which included accusations that Veeters pulled down a woman's underwear, then touched her inappropriately without warning or her consent.
The state Physical Therapy Board, which conducted an investigation separate from the probe by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, ruled that Veeters' actions in at least one of the incidents were “clinically unnecessary and needlessly invasive of the victim’s privacy.” It later revoked his license as more allegations surfaced.
The initial suspension stirred anger among state lawmakers towards the Physical Therapy Board, which they accused of failing to perform rigorous investigations and take patients’ claims seriously. At one point, two women who accused Veeters of assaulting them testified to lawmakers about a complaint process they described as drawn-out and leaving them feeling trivialized and re-victimized, The Advocate reported at the time.
JP Morrell, a then-state senator and now a New Orleans city council member, at the time criticized the nine-month suspension the board initially dealt to Veeters as a slap on the wrist. They also questioned the veracity of investigations performed by the board's longtime attorney, George Papale. The board fired Papale in 2019.
Morrell on Wednesday praised the outcome in the criminal case for sparing survivors the pain of having to speak publicly about the abuse.
"I'm pleased to hear there was a resolution in the criminal legal system that did not put the survivors through the additional trauma of a trial, while also protecting the public, since Mr. Veeters will never be able to practice as a physical therapist again," Morrell said in a statement.
At the time of Veeters' arrest, Morrell recalled, the state board's relationship to survivors was one of "apathy towards their plight." Spurred by the lawmakers' anger, the board implemented changes, including hiring a crisis management consulting firm that helped with hiring a new attorney.
Board members did not immediately return phone and emailed messages Wednesday seeking comment on the outcome of the criminal case.
Veeters remains the focus of ongoing civil litigation in East Baton Rouge Parish state court.