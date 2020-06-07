A 27-year-old man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday after police say he fatally stabbed his girlfriend at a Jefferson Highway apartment complex Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police responded Saturday morning to Arts at Jefferson Heights in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway. Officials said they found the body of Kinnedy Smith, 21, at the scene.
Louisiana State Police later arrested Connor Regan, a resident at the apartment complex, in the Crowley area. He was brought to a local hospital for unknown injuries.
Regan was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of second-degree murder following his release from the hospital Sunday.
Regan and Smith had been in a relationship, and the stabbing was the result of a domestic incident, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said.