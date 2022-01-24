Authorities are investigating a hit and run that killed a woman in East Baton Rouge Parish Sunday night, state troopers say.
Leah Tatman, 30, of Baton Rouge was walking northbound on Jefferson Highway south of Highland Road just after 10 p.m. when she was struck by what investigators believe to have been a Dodge Ram traveling in the same direction.
Tatman was taken to a hospital where she later died, Louisiana State Police said in a press release. A toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
Investigators say they believe Tatman was struck by a 2018-2020 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 model. The vehicle's passenger side mirror was ripped off and left behind at the scene.
Troopers ask anyone with information to contact them at 225-754-8500.