Seven employees of Louisiana's Angola Prison — six correctional officers and a nurse — have resigned from the state Department of Corrections after an investigation found evidence that they were engaging in inappropriate relationships with inmates and, in some cases, participating in schemes to smuggle drugs into the prison.
Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick said in a news release Friday morning that all seven are facing arrest. He said the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office has already arrested four with counts against the other three expected soon.
The resignations have occurred within the past week, Pastorick said. He also said the inmates involved have violated prison rules and have been placed in administrative segregation pending the outcome of the investigation.
The employees and accusations against them are as follows:
- Denise Prevot, 45, of Mansura, is accused of having sex and an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Deputies booked Prevot with felony malfeasance and sexual misconduct prohibited. Prevot resigned during the investigation. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since June 5, 2017.
- Deidra Whittaker, 47, of St. Francisville, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies booked Whittaker with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since July 2, 2018.
- Alexis McGraw, 35, of Clayton, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. Deputies booked McGraw with felony malfeasance in office. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 14, 2016.
- Myron Cage, 21, of Ferriday, is accused of conspiring with inmates and their relatives to smuggle contraband into the prison. Deputies booked Cage with felony malfeasance in office. He resigned immediately. He had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since November 5, 2018.
- Toni Williams, 48, of St. Francisville, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. The investigation into Williams' misconduct continues, with charges pending, according to corrections officials. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a nurse since July 3, 2017.
- Sarah Veals, 62, of Woodville, Mississippi, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. The investigation into Veals' misconduct continues, with charges pending, according to corrections officials. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since January 16, 2018.
- Precious Fitzgerald, 25, of Natchez, Mississippi, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. The investigation into Fitzgerald's misconduct continues, with charges pending, according to corrections officials. She resigned immediately. She had been employed at Louisiana State Penitentiary as a corrections officer since October 16, 2017.
Pastorick said the six correctional officers held the rank of sergeant. He said more arrests are pending as the investigation continues.
Officials described the investigation as part of the department's "aggressive efforts against contraband smuggling and inappropriate behavior" at Angola.