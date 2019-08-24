The Baton Rouge Fire Department battled two separate fires overnight between Friday and Saturday, BRFD spokesman Mark Miles said.
The first broke out in the 2600 block of Court Street around 11:31 p.m. Friday after a pot was left on the stove. When firefighters arrived at the home they discovered smoke coming from the kitchen. Though the fire was contained to the kitchen, the rest of the house received heavy smoke damage, Miles said.
Then, on Saturday at 2:22 a.m., an electrical fire broke out in the 2500 block of Lorraine Street. When the fire started, the family living in the home was asleep, but managed to evacuate safely after the smoke detector alerted them. The house was a total loss, Miles said.