Baton Rouge police have arrested a suspect in a January shooting that left a man dead near McKinley Middle School — the latest of several homicides that detectives have solved in recent weeks, creating a welcome spike in the department's clearance rate.

Cornelius Calloway, 18, was arrested Thursday, police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release.

Baton Rouge man shot and killed early Friday morning, BRPD reports A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed early Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police reported.

He faces a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Julius Williams, 39, who was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Jan. 24.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of McCalop Street, which runs along Interstate 10 between East Washington Street and Terrace Avenue in Old South Baton Rouge.

Calloway's arrest marks the latest in a string of solved homicide cases, including several from previous years, which city officials are attributing to the public's increased willingness to cooperate with police. The department has solved seven of the 13 homicides it has investigated since Jan. 1.

BRPD has solved more murders in 2020 than have actually occurred so far in 2020 Baton Rouge police have solved more homicides than have occurred since the beginning of 2020 thanks to a recent uptick in murder arrests, incl…