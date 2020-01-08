A Baton Rouge woman was arrested in the shooting injury of another woman on Gayosa Street, police report.
Jerreka Jackson, 24, showed up to the woman's home on the evening of Dec. 30 and began to argue with her, according to booking documents. At some point, the argument escalated and the two women began to fight.
Witnesses tried to break up the tussle and eventually succeeded in separating the women. Then, Jackson walked to her car as the other woman retreated to the house. When Jackson reached her car, she retrieved a handgun and fired at the other woman, according to booking documents.
As the other woman shouted that she had been shot and ran for cover, Jackson fired the gun again and then fled in her car, documents say.
Jackson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.