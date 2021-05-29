Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge, booking them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Saturday, records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Madison Bussey, 22, 247 Chauff St., Houma, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Lauren LaPerouse, 20, 3126 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and headlamps required at night and in inclement weather.
- Kelvin Wells, 23, 2000 Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Rohan Williams, 36, 2504 S. Penn Ave., Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Johnny Willis, 33, 1850 Walnut St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.