An unbuckled driver was killed and another injured in a two-car crash Friday morning along Highway 308 in Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
According to LSP investigators, Thibodaux resident Kerry Howard, 32, was driving north on La. 308 when his 1993 Chevrolet Caprice veered right-ward off a curve in the road.
Police said Howard probably overcorrected and crossed the center line into the path of a southbound 2017 Nissan Maxima.
Howard died at the scene. The other driver suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.
Neither wore a seatbelt.
Police collected toxicology samples from both drivers and submitted them to a lab for analysis.
The crash marks the 20th traffic fatality Troop C has investigated in 2021.