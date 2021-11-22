Baton Rouge Police say a Crowley man was found shot dead early Monday along Beaumont Drive.
The dead man was identified as Lonnie Cashi, 35.
A motive and suspects aren't known
Cashi was found dead about 2:14 a.m. Police didn't say what led them to the address, which is in an industrial area west of Airline Highway between South Choctaw and Tom drives.
Anyone having information relative to this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.