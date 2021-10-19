Ten days after Matthew Mire was arrested following a shooting rampage that crisscrossed the Baton Rouge area and left a Louisiana state trooper and another person dead, he was transferred from the East Baton Rouge jail to a detention facility in Livingston Parish.

Mire was booked into the Livingston jail Tuesday morning, officials said. He faces the following charges in that jurisdiction: two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of home invasion, vehicle theft and vehicle burglary.

Those counts refer to the series of events that started the shooting rampage, which unfolded in the early morning hours of Oct. 9 and then morphed into a massive multi-parish manhunt that lasted throughout the day, ending after 10 p.m. when police finally took Mire into custody.

+13 It took 15 hours to find Louisiana trooper dead; agency on 'radio silence' during manhunt A Louisiana state trooper was shot to death while typing reports inside his patrol car early Saturday morning in Prairieville, but another 15 …

Mire is accused of barging into a trailer on La. 444 in French Settlement and shooting his neighbors around midnight. He then proceeded on foot through a nearby wooded area and stole a truck from another house, according to law enforcement.

He drove the truck to Ascension Parish, where he ambushed Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, who was sitting in his patrol car writing reports near the intersection of Airline and Jefferson highways in Prairieville, officials said. Moments after killing the trooper, Mire arrived at a house less than a mile away and allegedly shot two of his relatives, leaving one dead.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The manhunt started after he shot at another trooper a couple hours later during an attempted traffic stop. He was ultimately arrested that night near Bayou Manchac in the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge Parish.

+12 Trooper found dead close to Prairieville double shooting linked to gunman, sources say Several hours after Louisiana State Police launched a massive search for a man suspected in two overnight shootings, a trooper was found dead …

After his arrest, Mire was initially booked into East Baton Rouge jail on counts of aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He was rebooked a few days later on illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice and misdemeanor resisting an officer after detectives uncovered new evidence.

An East Baton Rouge judge ordered him held without bond.

After being booked in Livingston, Mire will likely be transferred to Ascension Parish, where he faces two murder counts. Officials have not released a timeline for when that will happen.