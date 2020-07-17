The St. Gabriel police department is investigating after an inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center allegedly raped a female guard this morning.
Chief Kevin Ambeau said the female guard was working in her cell block at the prison around 10:30 a.m. Friday when inmate Erick Dehart attacked and sexually assaulted her while holding her at knife point.
Ambeau accompanied the guard to the hospital, where a rape kit was administered. He said the guard was the only prison official working in a cell block with 64 inmates.
Dehart, 29, arrived at the prison Jan. 21, 2020, according to prison records. He is serving a 35-year sentence for an armed robbery conviction.
Following the incident Friday morning he remains at Hunt, Ambeau said.