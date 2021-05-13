The U.S. Marshal's Service arrested two men Thursday in connection to a shooting near Myrtle Avenue that killed George Stevenson, 25, and injured two teenage boys, Baton Rouge Police said.
Christopher Nixon, 33, and Reco Hayes, 35, both from Baker, Louisiana were arrested on charges of first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder and booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The shooting occurred April 19, where Baton Rouge police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue. Stevenson was found in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, according to Baton Rouge police.
A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were also in the car with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The motive of the shooting remains unknown.