Heavy winds from a cold front moving through southeast Louisiana downed and snapped a power line resulting in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials. 

The home in the 4500 block of Hyacinth Avenue had heavy smoke coming from it around 4:45 p.m., according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson. 

Within 30 minutes, firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread, causing $20,000 in damage.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported, and the house was empty while undergoing a remodel. 

