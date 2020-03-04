Heavy winds from a cold front moving through southeast Louisiana downed and snapped a power line resulting in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.
The home in the 4500 block of Hyacinth Avenue had heavy smoke coming from it around 4:45 p.m., according to a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson.
#BREAKING Emergency crews are on scene of a working house fire on Hyacinth at Lee @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/agQH1DPgLo— Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) March 4, 2020
Within 30 minutes, firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread, causing $20,000 in damage.
Fire officials said no injuries were reported, and the house was empty while undergoing a remodel.