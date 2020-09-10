Two people were killed and two others were injured early Thursday morning in a head-on collision on La. 67 in Zachary, state police report.
The crash claimed the lives of 16-year-old Brandon Cheatham, of Zachary, and 34-year-old Anderson Wright, of Baton Rouge.
Taylor Scrantz, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, said the accident happened around midnight on La. 67, south of La. 64.
According to Scrantz, Cheatham was traveling northbound on La. 67 when he attempted to pass another northbound vehicle. When he entered the southbound lane, he struck a Nissan Maxima, driven by Wright.
Cheatham and Wright died at the scene. Two passengers sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
Everyone involved in the accident was properly restrained, Scrantz said.
Toxicology samples were taken for analysis as part of the investigation, which remains ongoing.