A man’s body was found floating under a bridge on Hwy 19 just north of Hwy 963 and south of Wilson on Wednesday, according to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Jeff Travis said the man’s identity is unknown, and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office and the State Police Crime Lab are assisting with the investigation, Travis said.
Travis said anyone with information about a missing person or this investigation should call the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-3313 during office hours. To provide information any time of day, call the East Feliciana Communications Office at 225-683-5493.