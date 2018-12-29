Gonzales fire officials are investigating a suspicious blaze early Saturday morning that destroyed a home.
The circumstances of the incident are suspicious, according to the Gonzales Fire Department, because the East Neal Street home was the location of criminal activity days before it was destroyed.
When firefighters arrived at 4:10 a.m.Saturday, they found the flames burning through the roof of the home. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
The department did not specify the nature of the previous criminal activity in a press release about the fire sent Saturday.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is aiding the investigation.