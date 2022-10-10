One man is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville Monday night, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Opelousas and Lessard streets.
Sheriff's deputies didn't have a lot of details to share about the shooting late Monday, except that one of the men may have tried to enter a home illegally.
The man in custody is the accused shooter but sheriff's investigators have not booked him on any criminal counts yet, deputies said.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, added the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.