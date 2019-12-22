A Baton Rouge man was booked on attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and other counts Saturday afternoon, accused of committing multiple robberies with another individual.
Keydrick Moses, 26, and an accomplice attempted to rob homes in the 1200 block of Parkmeadow Avenue and 2200 N. Little John Drive before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department arrest report.
After robbing the Parkmeadow home, police said, Moses and the unknown accomplice approached the resident of the home on North Little John. The accomplice pointed his gun at the victim and told him to "give it up." The victim escaped the robbers, and they fled the residence. The unknown robber ran down the street and the victim attempted to follow him in his vehicle.
Moses drove back to pick up the other robber and stepped out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim, the arrest report says, but did not hit him.
The arrest report described the events that took place next as follows:
When officers arrived, Moses sped off and threw his gun out of the vehicle about a mile away from the robbery. After a police chase that lasted about 20 minutes, Moses jumped out of his moving car, ran on foot and then jumped into a nearby canal.
The arrest report says police were called to an armed robbery at a home in the 11000 block of Sheraton Drive just before the residents were robbed at the other two homes, and police are investigating to see if the same two men were involved in that robbery as well.
In the Sheraton Drive incident, one of the two men held a resident at gunpoint during that robbery.
Moses was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish on burglary of an inhabited dwelling, attempted armed robbery, aggravated flight, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer.