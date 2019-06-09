Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kevin Boyer, 22, 1505 Kenneth Street, Marrero, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control.
- Darius George, 27, 19714 Deer Creek Drive, Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended.
- Darryl McKnight, 55, 3748 Clayton Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, failure to signal.
- Emontrac Thompson, 22, 2244 Highway 24, Woodville, Mississippi, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, headlamps required.