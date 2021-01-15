Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Monday and noon Friday, booked records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nicholas Brignac, 27, 4000 Lake Beau Pre Blvd., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, improper lane usage and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Robert Lavallias, 27, 6701 English Turn, Zachary, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and reckless operation.
- Gregory Lavergne Jr., 37, 2753 Sheldon Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and disobeying a red light.
- Jamaal Redditt, 33, 633 Windingway Dr., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Kenneth Selvage, 35, 6536 Stoneview Ave., Baker, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.