Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Monday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Justin Daigle, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count each of driving without a license, improper lane usage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and third-offense DWI.
- Melvin Mosby, 53, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on one count of speeding and one count of first-offense DWI.