A Baton Rouge police officer received minor injuries when a driver tried to flee a traffic stop and dragged the officer about 100 yards down Corporate Boulevard not long after midnight Friday.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said David McGee, 19, was able to flee the scene after the officer disentangled himself from the vehicle. McGee was later arrested at his home and booked into Parish Prison on several counts, including attempted murder of a police officer.
The officer pulled over McGee in the 5700 block of Corporate Boulevard because his vehicle had just one headlight and a temporary tag, according to McGee's arrest report. The officer wrote he went to remove the temporary tag and smelled marijuana.
He then asked McGee to get out of the vehicle, but McGee refused. After "several minutes of verbal argument," a struggle ensued, according to the report. During the struggle McGee placed the car in drive and accelerated with the officer "hanging in the doorway."
When police later arrived at the suspect's home, he again tried to flee on foot. He also refused a chemical test, according to the report.
McGee was booked into Parish Prison on the following counts, among others: DWI, attempted first-degree murder, simple kidnapping, flight from an officer, headlights required and registration expired.