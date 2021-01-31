A Baton Rouge teenager driving a dirt bike, with a pregnant passenger on back, died in a crash with a car Friday night; the passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries, Baton Rouge Police said.
Freddie Hill, 18, was driving a 2000 Kawasaki dirt bike in the 2100 block of North 28th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, when he began to make a left turn onto Adams Avenue and struck a 2008 Dodge Avenger, police said in a statement.
The driver of the car was questioned by detectives and released. Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide detectives continue to investigate the crash.