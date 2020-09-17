A 63-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed Thursday after he veered off Airline Highway and struck a utility pole, Baton Rouge Police reported.
The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. in 7200 block of Airline Highway, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Ronald Harrison was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry when he veered off the road into the grass and hit a utility pole. He died from his injuries, McKneely said.
The cause of the crash is unknown, though McKneely said they suspect some type of medical issue was involved.