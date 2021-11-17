A homeless man accused of breaking into a 75-year-old woman's house, threatening her with a knife and raping her this week had been accused twice since August of illegally entering businesses, court records show.
According to an arrest affidavit filed after an attack Tuesday, the victim found Conway Tullier, 45, standing in her bathroom doorway wearing a ski mask, underwear and socks while holding a silver kitchen knife. He forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her, the document says.
East Baton Rouge Parish court records show Tullier had been accused a week ago of entering a building at the Burden Museum & Gardens without permission, and he was subsequently accused of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
He faced the same accusation after the owner of a preschool filed a complaint against Tullier in August, saying he had seen Tullier inside the business on a security company's surveillance camera. Court records show Tullier accepted a plea deal last month and the charge was amended to remaining in a place after being forbidden.
Court records also show a number of accusations against Tullier dating to 1996, including domestic abuse, simple battery, aggravated assault and other charges, though few of them ended in convictions. Prior to his August arrest, Tullier had not been accused of a crime in East Baton Rouge Parish since 2008.
Tuesday's arrest report listed Tullier as homeless. His previous records show that he resided on Rainbow Drive and Brightside Drive.
The victim in Tuesday's attack does not know Tullier and has never seen him before, the sheriff's office said. The agency said the attack occurred "off of Essen Lane." The Burden Museum is on Essen, and Tullier's former Rainbow Drive address is 1,000 feet off Essen.
Tullier fell asleep on the victim's bed, officials say.
Deputies say Tullier was still asleep when they arrived to take him into custody, according to the affidavit.
Upon searching the house, detectives say they found the man's backpack, shoes, and shirt; the shoes matched imprints in the dirt behind the garage.
The document says Tullier admitted to entering the home and consuming alcohol, but refused to answer any further questions without a lawyer.
He was booked on a count of first degree rape and home invasion after Tuesday's attack, the sheriff's office said.