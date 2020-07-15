A 66-year-old man was killed in a fatal crash in Ventress Wednesday morning, state police reported.
The incident took place shortly before 5:30 a.m. on LA Hwy 415 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
George Forest, of New Roads, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 415 in a 2005 Ford F-150 when he entered the northbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle, Scrantz said. When Forest entered the northbound lane he ran off the road and overturned.
Forest was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Scrantz said that a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.