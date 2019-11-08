Thanks to a federal school safety grant, schools throughout Louisiana, including ones in Baton Rouge, plan to soon try out a mobile “panic alert” application that would alert school staff and first responders immediately in the case of an emergency.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday discussed signing onto the program.
“As we all know in most emergencies, response time is the most critical thing there is and (this app) would really cut down on that,” said Ben Necaise, associate superintendent for the school system.
The app, called “Rave Panic Button,” would allow school administrators, and if need be, teachers, to touch their phones to send out an alert. Those authorized to issue alerts could signify what kind of emergency, for instance whether it’s a fire or a police matter.
“Once they communicate there is an emergency, everybody on that campus ever is alerted via mobile phone or app,” Necaise said. “That would then allow information from either us or law enforcement to give us info on what’s going on.”
If the board says yes at its Nov. 21 meeting, the apps would be rolled out to all schools in the school district starting Dec. 1.
State Police last year landed federal anti-school violence grant from the U.S. Department of Justice that called for the state to supply schools in Louisiana with a mobile alert app. The state has settled on suburban Boston-based Rave Mobile Safety to provide the app.
Capt. Trevor Smith, commander of crisis response section for State Police, said his office looked at many vendors across the country before settling on Rave due its long experience in the field and because it had previously rolled out its app across the state.
“It doesn’t bypass 911, it actually enhances 911, which is something we like,” Smith explained.
Necaise said the app has several features that the school system doesn’t have now.
“It shows the exact spot in the building where that alert came from,” he said as an example.
And it will loop in school administrators immediately; if a teacher calls 911 now, administrators sometimes don’t know an emergency call has been made, Necaise said.
The proposed memorandum of understanding between Rave and the school system sets a price if funding runs out of $105,300 to cover the entire school system. Smith, however, said he’s hopeful that either grants or legislative funding will pay for the panic alert app in the future.