A Louisiana State Police vehicle is pictured in this Advocate file photo.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Baton Rouge man died in a crash after his car ran off the road in Ascension Parish Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say Bobby Boyd, 52, was driving a 2013 Nissan Murano west on La. 621 through Gonzales around 7:30 a.m. when he veered left off the roadway and struck a culvert.

Boyd was wearing a seatbelt, but police say he was still fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials, a toxicology sample was obtained from Boyd for routine analysis.

