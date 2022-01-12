A Baton Rouge man died in a crash after his car ran off the road in Ascension Parish Wednesday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities say Bobby Boyd, 52, was driving a 2013 Nissan Murano west on La. 621 through Gonzales around 7:30 a.m. when he veered left off the roadway and struck a culvert.
Boyd was wearing a seatbelt, but police say he was still fatally wounded and pronounced dead on the scene.
According to officials, a toxicology sample was obtained from Boyd for routine analysis.