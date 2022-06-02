A woman attacked a Walmart employee with a box cutter after he tried to stop her from arguing with another customer in the store's checkout line, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to the Walmart on Coursey Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, they found the employee suffering from non life-threatening injuries.
Deputies later found the woman, whose name was not yet released, at her home. Although the investigation is ongoing, Hicks said, the woman will likely face a count of aggravated battery.