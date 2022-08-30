A Denham Springs police officer who resigned and fled the Baton Rouge region last week amid allegations that he committed a sex crime against a juvenile has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.
Former officer Joseph Reid Copeland was arrested by local police in Irving, Texas following an investigation involving Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies and the Louisiana State Police fugitive task force, a sheriff's spokesperson said Tuesday evening. Investigators were looking for Copeland on allegations he committed a count each of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office, according to an initial statement made by Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard on Friday.
A Denham Springs Police spokesman said then that an internal affairs investigation was launched immediately after the allegations against Copeland surfaced and that the department requested that the Sheriff's Office investigate. The spokesman, Sgt. Scott Sterling, said then that the Police Department would not comment further because of the active investigation.
Denham Springs police have cooperated fully in the investigation, Ard said last week.