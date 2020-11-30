Three men from the Baton Rouge area are among five Louisiana men arrested on counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, the Office of Louisiana Attorney General said Monday.
Mostafa Rasheed, 40, of Baton Rouge, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of possession of the pornography and four counts of sexual abuse of an animal, the state Attorney General's office said in a statement.
Pedro Moreno, 40, of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with seven counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles. Jared Wilkinson, 20, of Jackson, was arrested on 50 counts of possession of the pornography.
The arrests, all on counts of possession of pornography of juveniles under the age of 13, also include those of Charles Howell IV, 61, of Terrytown, one count, and Gregory Pratt, 53, of West Monroe, one count.
The state Attorney General's Office said it worked with a number of local law enforcement agencies in making the arrests.