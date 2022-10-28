A pediatric cardiologist arrested last month on hundreds of counts of possessing child pornography will be prosecuted in federal court, an indictment filed this week shows.
Antonio Felipe Belda, who was employed at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center prior to his arrest, was formally charged by a grand jury Wednesday.
According to an affidavit, On Sept. 28, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office raided Belda's home, where they discovered dozens of images and videos of child pornography on his laptop and phone.
His arrest was the culmination of a months-long investigation by the department, which started looking into the 37-year-old's online activity after it received a tip from Google through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 30, on the day of his arrest, computer forensic analysts conducted an on-scene preview of Belda's computer and found more than 180 files of explicit material stored in a single folder on his hard drive. A more in-depth search later revealed the hard drive contained a total of over 300,000 pictures and videos that investigators determined were child pornography.
The complaint noted that the images "all depicted female individuals that appeared to be under 12 years of age."
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said last month that investigators do not believe any of the victims are from the Baton Rouge area or were ever patients of Belda.
Court documents show he was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on $130,000 bond. Under the terms of his release, he is required to wear an ankle monitor and is prohibited from having any contact with juveniles, including family members.