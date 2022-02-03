Authorities are investigating a "behavioral incident" they say took place at Baton Rouge's Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night that involved three youths being held at the facility who damaged property and disobeyed officers.
East Baton Rouge City-Parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said the three juveniles became boisterous and started pulling material out of the ceiling. They "disobeyed officers" and made "verbal threats" to staff, said Baton Rouge Police Department Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
The facility is the same one where five teenagers escaped last October.
The juveniles involved in Wednesday's incident are facing additional criminal counts, including simple criminal damage to property, participation in a riot and simple assault, McKneely said. He said the simple assault counts stem from threats made to detention center staff, including claims that the youths would "beat their ass."
BRPD officers responded to the detention center to file a report on the incident. The department's SWAT team was placed on standby but did not arrive on the scene, McKneely said.
More information will be released when a report is completed, McKneely said.
The situation first developed shortly after 6 p.m. and had been defused by 8 p.m., according to McKneely. The detention center considers the incident "non-critical" because no one was injured and no one escaped.
The incident is the latest dust-up at the youth detention facility in the past several months.
In October, five teenagers escaped from the detention center after overpowering three guards with a shank and stole a car belonging to one of the officers. While four of the boys were quickly apprehended, one of them, Malik Williams, then 18, was on the run for more than two weeks before he was caught in Texas with his girlfriend.
Three months earlier, in July, two different juveniles broke out of the center and were on the run for nearly two days before they were captured.
In an interview with the Advocate, Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III called the facility "woefully inadequate," noting it hadn't received any major updates in nearly 20 years.
"We've been saying it's outdated and needs to be brought up to standards," Moore said. "It's certainly a concern that five juveniles were able to overtake the guards there."
However, Armstrong told the Advocate in October, and again emphasized on Thursday, that the facility meets all state standards. He said the escapes can be blamed on a 2019 state law that raised the age of juvenile jurisdiction for offenders to include 17-year-olds who previously entered the adult criminal justice system after an arrest.
He said the change increased the number of wards at the city's detention center.
"It's done on a case-by-case basis, but they are getting more of them," he said in October. "That's important to note: that we are in a bit of a transition phase adjusting to that."