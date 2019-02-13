A shootout between a homeowner and an intruder in an Ascension Parish neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Wednesday morning.
The homeowner killed the intruder but received a gunshot wound in the process, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded reports of the shooting in the Bishop Woods Subdivision around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said Major Payton, 20, of Baker was pronounced dead on the scene.
And the other man was transported to the hospital where he remains in surgery after being shot in the stomach, Hudson said later Wednesday morning. Authorities didn't release his name but said he's 60 years old and is expected to survive his injuries.
Can't see video below? Click here.
She said investigators are waiting to interview him, hoping that will give them additional insight into the case.
It's unclear whether the two men involved in the shooting knew each other. It's also unclear what Payton was doing here since his listed address is in Baker, Hudson said.
A man on the scene Wednesday morning identified himself as a resident of the mobile home on Black Locust Street where the shooting occurred. He declined to give his name but said the person injured is his cousin, who he lives with.
The man wasn't home at the time of the shooting. But he said the intruder entered through a rear window by removing an air conditioning unit, then encountered his cousin inside the house.
He said he suspects the intruder targeted his home for some reason — maybe a mistaken belief there was money or other valuables inside — because "why else would they break into my house when you could go one street over" and target more expensive homes in a newer subdivision.
"A dude died up here in my house," he said, shaking his head. "I feel bad for the kid. … This is too much. It's too much."
Neighbors said the area is generally quiet and safe. It's filled with a mix of modest houses and mobile homes built close together on small residential lots. Some said they moved here for a reason: to escape the violence that plagues some areas of Baton Rouge.
Residents of a home next door to where the shooting occurred were outside installing security cameras later Wednesday morning. Investigators remained on the scene for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.