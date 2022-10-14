A 16-year-old boy was arrested in this week's shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a grocery store on Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge police said, making it the third arrest of a 16-year-old in as many days for murder-related charges.
The juvenile, who was not named, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon in the shooting death of Dedrick Wagner, who was gunned down in broad daylight outside Terrace Grocery Oct. 10.
The teen’s arrest is the latest in a string of juveniles facing charges for violent crimes
Earlier this week, two other 16-year-olds were arrested in Wednesday’s killing of Markeisha Stone, 33, at the Highland Club apartment complex as part of a plot sources close to the investigation say was orchestrated by Stone’s daughter and a friend.
The arrests put added strain on Baton Rouge’s already-strapped juvenile detention facility, which East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Thursday had reached capacity with the apprehension of Stone’s alleged killers.
Moore has been vocal about the parish’s need for a new youth jail, previously calling for the outdated facility to be torn down and rebuilt to modern standards after damage to parts of the building reduced its capacity from 50 inmates to 36.
With the detention center now at full capacity, Moore said officials may need to consider moving youths accused of violent crimes to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or releasing them back into the public. Despite the need for a new youth jail, Moore said building a new facility would take “significant money and time.”
Wagner’s killing is at least the fifth to have allegedly been carried out by a teenage perpetrator this year.