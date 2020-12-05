Authorities arrested at least 11 people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on Nov. 23 and noon Saturday, booking records show:
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Delon Beauchamp, 40, 5451 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, other laws of the road and improper lane usage.
- Morgan Carrere, 19, 137 Fairway Dr., Covington, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Elisabeth Grant, 57, 19268 Hoo Shoo Too Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Anthony Hall, 59, 3981 Iroquois Street, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI.
- Haley Hebert, 29, 1620 Live Oak Drive, Brusly, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and negligent injuring.
- Rickey Leonard, 41, 6041 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Clayton McKenzie, 40, 9719 Shoe Creek Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Steven Norton, 36, 1244 Longwood Drive, Jackson, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Lacey Rachall, 36, 770 Harbor Blvd., Destin, Florida, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Larry Rinehart, 40, 33765 LA Hwy 75, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI, carless operation and driver’s license suspended or revoked.
- Aubrey Whittington, 55, 2209 Violet Street, Jackson, second-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.