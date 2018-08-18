A cigarette that apparently wasn't snuffed out properly ignited a fire underneath a stairwell in the service corridor of the Mall of Louisiana on Saturday, according to St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
At least 24 fire department personnel responded to the mall at 12:42 p.m. in response to smoke coming from inside a service corridor behind the Pottery Barn, Ledoux said.
They located a fire involving debris underneath a stairwell minutes later.
"Upon investigation, numerous cigarette butts were found amid the debris, Ledoux said. "The fire, which potentially endangered a large number of people and a major regional economic resource, was determined to have been caused by someone improperly disposing of a cigarette where no one should have been smoking."