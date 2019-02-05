Three people have been arrested and accused of operating what police described as an "elaborate butane honey oil lab" in their Hammond house.
The Hammond Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening that authorities executed a search warrant based on evidence the house was being used to grow marijuana. But "agents found more than just a grow house."
Production of butane honey oil, or cannabis oil, involves using highly combustible solvents such as butane, propane and ethanol in a pressurized system to extract high concentrations of THC from marijuana plants, police said.
"This process poses a high risk of explosion if solvent fumes come in contact with an ignition source," authorities said in the release. "All of these combustible solvents were present at the residence in large quantities."
The garage had been modified to hold an extensive hydroponic growing setup for marijuana plants in different stages of growth, including special lighting and watering systems, along with a large dehumidifier and ventilation.
Agents seized approximately 135 marijuana plants, 30 pounds of marijuana and several pounds of THC oils and wax, with a total street value of $330,000. Also seized was approximately $200,000 in materials and equipment, according to the release.
Police said three people were identified as residents of the house and were arrested: Harley Christopher Barnett, 25, Hayley Marie Childers, 23, and Trinity Marie Walsh, 18.
They were all booked on the following counts: possession of Schedule I drugs with intent to distribute, possession of LSD, possession of Schedule V drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, illegal carrying of weapons and cultivation of marijuana.