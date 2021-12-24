A shooting outside a cellphone store that led to a multi-parish car chase and a gunman’s capture earlier this week resulted in two more arrests, police said Friday.

Police say Reshard Tobias Johnson, an 18-year-old from Kentwood, and Raymond Allen McKay III, a 23-year-old Independence resident, helped a gunman flee in a Ford Escape after he fired several rounds at a trio of victims outside an AT&T store off Siegen Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Ricky Alexander, 22, was booked on attempted murder on the day of the shooting after leading police on a car chase that ended with a crash in the woods about 50 miles away. Johnson and McKay were booked a couple days later on three counts each of principle to attempted first-degree murder.

In arrest affidavits for the accused accomplices, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting around where Siegen Lane intersects with Industriplex Boulevard.

During the investigation, police say they learned that a man and a woman walked into the AT&T store shortly before the shooting – the man nervously pacing “back and forth.”

Per the affidavit, a shop employee the anxious man asked if they could slip out the back door; the staffer told him he couldn’t.

That’s about when a friend of the couple pulled up in a Toyota Corolla, police say. Witnesses said the couple dashed out of the store and into the car. Outside, they say a gunman chased the pair to the Toyota and shot at them inside the car.

The driver told police he managed to elude the shooter by swerving into traffic on Siegen Lane. Police say they later found six bullet holes in the passenger side and back of the car.

Ten spent shell casings were also found in the roadway and at a nearby Po-Boy Express, police say.

Surveillance footage from surrounding businesses corroborated witness statements, according to investigators. Some of the video reportedly showed the victims leaving the store and an armed man in a white T-shirt giving chase and shooting.

After the victims fled in the Toyota, the footage reportedly shows the gunman jumping into a gray Ford Escape to get away.

A sheriff’s deputy who happened to be on patrol in the area said he happened to hear the shots fired and saw the suspect’s getaway car with a few people inside race onto the nearby Interstate 10.

Officers followed the Escape as it made its way to Interstate 12, where deputies say they lost sight of it. Dispatchers issued a be-on-the-lookout alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies, which led to a reported Ford Escape sighting around Port Vincent, where a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy resumed the pursuit.

The final stretch of the chase brought the deputy to Tangipahoa Parish, where the Escape crashed in a cluster of trees and the trio of suspects hopped out of the car and tried to run away. Police soon caught up to them, jailing all three in Tangipahoa Parish.

Officers say they found a gun during the foot chase that matched the same caliber of the spent casings from the shooting scene.

Despite the shooting taking place in broad daylight by several shops, restaurants and a gas station, authorities say no one — not the officers, victims, suspects, nor any bystanders — got hurt.