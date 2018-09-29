Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ray Acosta, 38, 10880 Highway 1033, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and failure to report accident.
- Jamel Franklin, 28, 1740 Century Circle Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to maintain control and seat belt violation.
- Allanna Hampton, 19, 27325 East Lakeside, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.