An Independence man was indicted for second degree murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his stepfather, a local Elvis impersonator.
Trace Pigott, 28, was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury for the murder of Jason Baglio, who died from multiple gunshot wounds during the early morning of May 8, according to the 21st Judicial District Court.
Witnesses were able to identify Pigott and arrest him in New Orleans hours later. The next day, they arrested his father, Tommy Ray Pigott, who officials said was present at the scene and fled with his son. Tommy Ray was arrested on charges of acting as a principal to second-degree murder.
Trace Pigott's arraignment is to be scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the Court.
Staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this report.